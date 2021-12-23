Charges laid after donations stolen from fire hall

A 45-year-old Aurora man faces theft charges after security cameras captured an individual taking items from a donation box at a fire hall earlier this month.

York Regional Police say the accused took toys and food donations from the bin at the fire hall in the area of Edward Street and Englehard Drive during the overnight hours on Dec. 8.

Police say investigators identified the suspect and made the arrest on Wednesday at his home.

Police charged the accused with two counts of theft under $5,000.

He has a court date scheduled for next month in Newmarket.