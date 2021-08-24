Charges laid after driver strikes 5 parked vehicles: EPS

A 22-year-old is facing dangerous and impaired driving charges after a Dodge pickup truck collided with several parked vehicles in the Hazeldean neighbourhood Sunday morning.

Police officers responded to reports of a collision near 98 Street and 70 Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was eastbound along 70 Avenue when the driver hit multiple parked cars. Police say three cars and two motorcycles were struck by the truck before it flipped onto its side.

The driver fled the scene on foot but officers were able to locate and take him into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Kyle Lajimodiere faces various charges, including dangerous and impaired driving.

Additional charges are pending as the pickup truck was stolen, police say.

“It’s pretty rare to see anything like this in a low-speed neighbourhood, especially near a school zone,” Fire Capt. Josh Brown told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

“There was a bit of a fire that we had to extinguish and the oil pan in the pickup was broken so there was quite a bit of oil to clean up.”

'A BIG BANG'

Hazeldean resident Alain Jacques woke up to the loud crash…and three damaged vehicles.

"I wake up with a bang," he said, "with a big bang."

He went to the front door and saw an overturned pickup truck and five vehicles smashed, including his two cars and one motorcycle.

The cars are totalled and his motorcycle is damaged after it caught fire.

"So now I'm stuck walking and apparently looking at $1,500 in deductibles because some loser decided to steal a truck and wreck my cars."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk