Charges laid after early morning traffic stop


Items seized as part of a traffic stop by Sarnia police on Aug. 8, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)

Police in Sarnia report charges after an early morning traffic stop in the city.

A female driver was pulled over in the area of Capel Street and Exmouth Street early Tuesday morning.

Several items were seized as part of the stop, including a phone, a scale and suspected drugs.

According to police charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, fentanyl and possession of a prohibited weapon were laid. 

