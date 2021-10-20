iHeartRadio

Charges laid after firearm, cache of ammunition seized in London

A firearm seized in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2021 is seen in this image from the London Police Service.

London police have seized a firearm and a large quantity of ammunition following a search of a location in the city's southeast end.

Officers executed a warrant in the 700 block of Shelborne Street on Tuesday afternoon.

As a result the following items were seized:

  • Lee Enfield Mark I bolt-action rifle
  • 256 x .22 calibre ammunition
  • 41 x 12 gauge shells
  • 18 x .30-30 ammunition
  • 17 x .40 calibre ammunition
  • two .270 calibre ammunition
  • one 20 gauge shell
  • two .22 calibre handgun magazines
  • one .303 calibre rifle magazine
  • various firearm parts

As a result of the investigation a 28-year-old Sarnia, Ont. man has been charged with possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

