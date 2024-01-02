iHeartRadio

Charges laid after five-vehicle collision in Waterloo


image.jpg

A 35-year-old driver has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Waterloo.

On Tuesday, Waterloo regional police were called Northfield Drive East and Bridge Street West around 12:30 p.m.

Five vehicles were involved but no one reported any injuries.

Police arrested a Waterloo driver and charged him with dangerous driving and operating while impaired by alcohol.

