Charges laid after highrise fire in London on Monday
A London, Ont. man has been charged after an apartment fire in the north end of the city on Monday, according to police.
Crews were called to a highrise building in the 1100 block of Adelaide St. N. around 11:45 a.m. and were able to contain the fire to one unit on the second floor.
At the time, the fire was deemed suspicious and police, with assistance from the fire marshal, began to investigate.
As previously reported by CTV News London, the occupants of the unit managed to get out safely and the second floor was evacuated while other tenants were told to shelter in place or stay in their apartments
Damage is estimated at $20,000 and a 29-year-old London man is charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of arson causing damage to property.
