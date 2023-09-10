Charges laid after hit-and-run with pedestrian in Orillia

Provincial police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to an overnight hit-and-run in Orillia last month.

On August 10, police were called to Mary Street just after 10:30 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, leaving the victim in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle hit the pedestrian and continued without stopping.

On August 14., police found the vehicle abandoned in Orillia.

A 30-year-old man from Huron-Kinloss Township has been charged with Dangerous operation causing bodily harm, Failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm, Failure to comply with a probation order and aggravated assault.