Two teens charged for doing burnouts in soccer field
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
Two teenagers are facing charges after a soccer field in Huntsville was damaged.
Officers say they were called by a bystander around 11:30 p.m. Monday telling police two vehicles had just done numerous burnouts on a soccer field in the area of Greer Rd. and Muskoka Rd. 10.
Upon arriving the drivers were located shortly afterwards.
As a result an 18-year-old Huntsville man and a 16-year-old male teen are facing charges related to mischief.
The teenager is facing additional charges related to vehicle theft and driving without a licence.
Police estimate damage to be around $50,000.
The two suspects are due to appear in court, although a date has not been set.
