Charges laid after incident in Londesborough on Sunday
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Charges have been laid after an incident that closed a section of Highway 4 through Londesborough, north east of Clinton, on Sunday.
OPP responded to the village around 12:15 p.m. for a call about a man holding a knife and damaging property.
Officers secured the area for public safety and traffic was diverted around the area to allow police to safely deal with the involved person.
A 49-year-old man from Central Huron was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.
