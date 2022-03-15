Charges laid after incident involving London, Ont. police officer
Charges have been laid against a London, Ont. man following a weapons investigation in the city over the weekend.
According to police, a 29-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
According to a release, the London Police Service says it is unable to speak further about the incident as the parallel investigation being conducted by the Special Investigations Unit into this matter is ongoing.
