Charges laid after incident involving London, Ont. police officer

Charges have been laid against a London, Ont. man following a weapons investigation in the city over the weekend.

According to police, a 29-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

According to a release, the London Police Service says it is unable to speak further about the incident as the parallel investigation being conducted by the Special Investigations Unit into this matter is ongoing.

