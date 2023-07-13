Charges laid after indecent act in Tilbury

A Tilbury man has been arrested after police were called for an indecent act.

Just before 10 a.m., police were called to Queen’s Line south in Tilbury where as they arrived, saw a man buttoning up his pants.

Once the man was identified, police were able to confirm he was also wanted on a warrant related to a criminal harassment investigation.

A 26-year-old was arrested and charged with indecent acts and criminal harassment. He was released with a future court date.