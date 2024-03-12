Charges laid after individual stabbed twice on bus in Oshawa
A 29-year-old is facing charges after a bus passenger was stabbed twice in Oshawa, Ont. last weekend.
Police say the incident took place around 3:10 a.m. on March 9, near King Street West and Stevenson Road.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to investigators, a male suspect approached a passenger on a Durham Region Transit bus and stabbed him two times. He was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
The suspect fled the area and was taken into custody a short while later by police.
Investigators say the two individuals were not known to each other.
Police believe the same suspect is involved in a separate incident on March 3, in which an elderly male bus passenger was reportedly assaulted. The victim left the area prior to speaking with police, officials say. Police did not say what physical injuries were sustained.
A suspect identified by police as Oshawa resident Corey Vaskamp is facing multiple charges, including assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
The charges have not been tested in court.
-
Manitoba government could boost security for remote work, auditor general saysManitoba's auditor general says the provincial government has introduced information technology security measures to help employees work from home, but some improvements are needed.
-
Town hires private investigator to crack down on illegal short-term rentalsTiny Township is cracking down on illegal short-term rentals.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at riskLess than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
-
Sask. RCMP on the scene of a serious collisionRCMP officers are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 3, a few kilometers south of Prince Albert.
-
N.S. rental options shrink as prices increaseWhen it comes to rental costs, Nova Scotia isn't at the top, but it's getting there.
-
Emily Richards' fluffy buttermilk pancakes, Italian wedding soup and PB&J blondiesLooking for easy March break meals? Emily Richards shares her recipes for buttermilk pancakes, Italian wedding soup and peanut butter and jelly blondies.
-
Former Riders coach Craig Dickenson joining brother Dave in CalgaryFormer Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is joining his brother Dave and the Calgary Stampeders.
-
Stampeders hire former Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson in consultant roleThe Calgary Stampeders have hired former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson as a senior consultant.
-
Calgary reviewing 14-ward system with online survey, public engagement sessionsCalgarians are being asked to share their thoughts on the city's 14-ward system.