Charges laid after jewelry stolen from house evacuated during Marlborough explosion

Calgary police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a house evacuated after a large explosion in Marlborough last month.

Ten people were injured when a house in the 700 block of Maryvale Way N.E. exploded on March 27, levelling the residence and damaging 10 others.

Nearby homes were evacuated while emergency crews rushed to extinguish a subsequent house fire and assess the damage to the area.

Residents were allowed back into their homes a few days later.

It was as they were returning that a husband and wife came face to face with a stranger exiting their home.

"The man claimed to be security and quickly fled the area," police said in a Thursday news release.

"The victims then entered their home, where they observed evidence of a break-in and contacted police."

The victims said several pieces of jewelry had been taken during the break-in.

Officers were able to identify a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Several weeks later, on April 25, police were called to the Village Square Leisure Centre at 3 a.m. for reports of a break-and-enter.

Officers took one man into custody, discovering it was the same man wanted in the Maryvale Way break-in.

The suspect is also alleged to be responsible for the theft of a vehicle on Feb. 15 and the possession of a prohibited weapon on April 22.

Daniel Riley Johnson, 53, of Calgary, is charged with:

Two counts of break-and-enter;

Theft over $5,000;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Disguise with intent;

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway; and

Driving while disqualified or prohibited.

Police say additional charges are pending.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.

Investigators have not yet recovered the jewelry that was stolen during the Marlborough break-and-enter.

The stolen jewelry includes:

Nine gold chains with various pendants;

A ruby ring;

Opal earrings;

A Swarovski pendant with matching earrings;

Pearl earrings;

A pearl pendant;

A jade ring pendant and silver chains.

Anyone with information about the break-in or the location of any of the jewelry is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.