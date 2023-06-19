Charges laid after knife-wielding man threatens victim
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police allege he threatened a victim while holding a knife in the downtown core over the weekend.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, a suspect male approached a man in the area of Wellington Road and Dundas Street and made threats towards the victim while holding a knife.
The suspect male then fled the area and police were called to the scene.
A description of the suspect was provided to police, who later located and arrested the suspect a short distance away.
Police also seized a knife.
No injuries were reported.
As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Possession of a weapon
- Uttering threats to cause bodily harm
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on July 24 in relation to the charges.
