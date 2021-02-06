Five people were arrested on Saturday after police attended large gatherings in downtown Toronto to enforce provincial emergency orders.

In a news release, police said four of the arrests were made at a gathering at Queen's Park while one was arrested at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Anti-lockdown protests have been held in the city weekly since the fall. Toronto police ramped up enforcement, showing up at large events and dispersing the crowd, after the province announced a stay-at-home order and stricter outdoor gathering limits in January.

Police said two were charged with obstructing police, two others with common nuisance and a 72-year-old man with failing to comply with undertaking.

Also, police said six charges were laid at the gatherings for failing to comply with emergency orders.