Charges laid after lottery scratch tickets tampered with across GTA
An Ontario man has been charged after lottery tickets were tampered with and sold to customers.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they launched an investigation in Ontario after individuals across the Greater Toronto Area reported that their scratch tickets had already been scratched.
According to police, tickets at multiple locations were being tampered with and placed back into ticket displays. The store clerks had no knowledge of the tampering, officials said.
On Dec. 6, police brought a suspect into custody in connection with the investigation.
Pickering resident Stephen Michael Dea, 44, has been charged with four counts of fraud under $5,000 and four counts of theft under $5,000.
The suspect is not an employee at any of the retail stores that sold the tampered tickets.
The charges have not been proven in court.
-
50 new Calgary police officers to be funded by provincial governmentThe province is pledging to cover salaries, benefits, equipment and vehicles for 50 new Calgary Police Service officers to patrol high-crime areas and boost safety.
-
Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of CancunA Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
-
Indigenous grandfather wants complaint revisited after Vancouver police refuse in-person apologyYears after they were wrongfully handcuffed by police in downtown Vancouver, Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter are still waiting for the officers involved to deliver an in-person apology on the Heiltsuk Nation.
-
Half-interest in B.C. house for sale because of owner's $23-million debt in ChinaA recent B.C. Supreme Court decision is shedding some light on a bizarre real estate listing offering "undivided half interest" in a five-bedroom home in Richmond for $750,000.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will peak this week. Here's what causes it and how to see itOn Wednesday night, the Geminids meteor shower, one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, will begin to light up the night sky. To see it, all you need is a good view and a deck chair.
-
Another Sawka brother drawing rave reviews from the Okotoks OilersPlaying hockey for the Okotoks Oilers is a family tradition for the Sawkas.
-
Region of Waterloo council rejects attempt to trim police budget by $1.5MDespite a motion from Councillor Colleen James to remove $1.5 million from the police service’s portion of the Region of Waterloo budget, council voted in favour of keeping it as is.
-
Collingwood's Town Council approves new official planOn Monday, Collingwood’s town council amended their official plan that requires ground floor space in their historic downtown area to be retail only.
-
'Compassionate communities through the simple act of gift giving': Shoebox Project organizers renew call for holiday donationsOfficials with London’s Shoebox Project need last-minute help in order to reach their campaign goal of 1,200 shoeboxes this holiday season.