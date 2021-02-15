Mounties in Richmond say a man has been charged after allegedly posing as an officer at a home in that city last month.

In a news release Monday, Richmond RCMP said 26-year-old Gurmandeep Singh Atwal was charged with one count of personating a police officer and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say the incident happened in the evening of Jan. 29 and Atwal was arrested less than two weeks later, on Feb. 11.

He is still in custody and his next court appearance is Feb. 16.

Recently, police in other jurisdictions have been investigating unrelated incidents where people have impersonated officers.

Earlier this month in Vancouver, a 78-year-old woman died from injuries she got during a home invasion. In that incident, police said it's believed two men posed as officers before entering her home.

And late last month, two teens were taken into custody in Langley after allegedly impersonating police officers.

Mounties in Richmond say they're continuing to investigate the incident in their city.