Charges laid after man brings gun to memorial, stabs someone during confrontation: N.S. RCMP

A Nova Scotia man is facing a dozen charges after he allegedly brought a gun to a memorial and later stabbed someone when confronted about it.

Joshua Osbourne Mabie, 24, of Weymouth, N.S., is facing drug, weapons and assault charges in connection with the incident.

Digby RCMP responded to multiple 911 calls about a stabbing in Weymouth around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police learned a man had brought a firearm to a memorial at a community centre on Highway 1 and they say he had pointed it at a number of people.

The man then left the memorial and went to a nearby home. Police say a group of people went to the home and confronted the man, who was outside, about bringing a gun to the memorial.

Police allege Mabie stabbed a 24-year-old man from Weymouth during the confrontation and then went inside the home.

RCMP responded to the home and arrested Mabie, who was taken to the Digby RCMP detachment and held in cells.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Later that day, police executed a search warrant at a home in Weymouth. A section of Highway 1 was closed for roughly eight hours in connection with the investigation.

Mabie appeared in Digby provincial court on Monday and was remanded into custody.

He is facing the following charges:

aggravated assault

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of items to assist in the trafficking of a controlled substance

possession of property obtained by crime

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of firearms while prohibited

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Mabie is due back in court on May 17.