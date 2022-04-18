Charges laid after man is sexually assaulted at job sites in Toronto and Peel

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with multiple sexual assaults in Toronto and Peel Region.

According to investigators, the male victim met another man on a Facebook page entitled “Latinos en Toronto” and was offered a job cleaning commercial buildings.

The 23-year-old was taken to a number of addresses by the man, where they worked together. Police allege the man was sexually assaulted during the work hours.

On Monday, police said that a suspect identified as Angel Tun Davalos was taken into custody and charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count failing to comply with probation.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.