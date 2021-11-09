Charges laid after man spotted peering into bedroom window

London police have laid charges after a man was reportedly seen looking into a woman's bedroom window.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Talbot Street just before 6 a.m. Monday for an alleged voyeurism incident.

A 26-year-old London woman was reportedly leaving her home to walk her dog when she saw an unknown man peering into her bedroom window.

Police say the woman ran toward the man to prevent him from fleeing and screamed for help.

Friends and neighbours from nearby residences helped to confront the male who reportedly identified himself before fleeing on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

A search of the area by officers located the suspect in the downtown core around 11 a.m.

As a result, a 71-year-old London man has been charged with voyeurism and trespassing at night.

He was released from custody with a court date on Feb. 1, 2022.