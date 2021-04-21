iHeartRadio

Charges laid after more than $40K of drugs and cash seized by Lethbridge police

Lethbridge police say two men have been charged after they found quantities of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, during a traffic stop.

Officials say police stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of Ninth Avenue South and arrested two men from Lethbridge at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

A search of the suspects' vehicle discovered:

  • 160 grams of methamphetamine
  • 132 grams of fentanyl
  • four grams of cocaine
  • various prescription pills
  • drug paraphernalia
  • approximately $4,295 in cash

Police say the street value of the drugs is about $37,000.

Shaun Hlavach, 35, is charged with:

  • Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000
  • Breach of a release order stemming from an earlier drug-related arrest

Dylan Sokol, 25, is charged with:

  • Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000
  • Three counts of breach of an undertaking

Hlavach is scheduled to appear in court on April 22 while Sokol will appear in court on April 29.