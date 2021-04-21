Charges laid after more than $40K of drugs and cash seized by Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police say two men have been charged after they found quantities of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, during a traffic stop.
Officials say police stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of Ninth Avenue South and arrested two men from Lethbridge at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
A search of the suspects' vehicle discovered:
- 160 grams of methamphetamine
- 132 grams of fentanyl
- four grams of cocaine
- various prescription pills
- drug paraphernalia
- approximately $4,295 in cash
Police say the street value of the drugs is about $37,000.
Shaun Hlavach, 35, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000
- Breach of a release order stemming from an earlier drug-related arrest
Dylan Sokol, 25, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000
- Three counts of breach of an undertaking
Hlavach is scheduled to appear in court on April 22 while Sokol will appear in court on April 29.