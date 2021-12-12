Charges laid after northern Alberta drug trafficking investigation: RCMP

A man faces eight charges after a drug trafficking investigation in the Gregoire area of Fort McMurray concluded last week, the RCMP says.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant on Thursday that resulted in seizures of suspected cocaine, a firearm, ammunition, an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash, and "additional" drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Fort McMurray resident Noah O'Quinn faces a series of charges, including possession of a firearm without holding a licence, possession of a firearm with readily accessible ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Following a bail hearing, O'Quinn was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on Jan. 4.