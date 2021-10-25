Charges laid after person attacked with a knife in Espanola

Ontario Provincial Police in Espanola said Monday that one person has been charged following reports of a knife attack Oct. 20 just after noon.

"The complainant reported that they had just been attacked by a person with a knife," police said in a news release.

"Police located and arrested one person."

The 52-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, weapons possession and uttering threats.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario of Court of Justice in Espanola on Jan. 10.