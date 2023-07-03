Charges laid after Prince Albert man seriously injured in alleged stabbing

A 37-year-old Prince Albert man was charged with aggravated assault following an alleged stabbing in the city’s east flat area on Friday.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 8th Street East around 6 a.m. with the report of a stabbing, according to a Prince Albert police news release.

They found a 39-year-old man with serious life-threatening injuries at the scene. Police say he is now in stable condition.

The man accused of assault was found at the residence at the time of the incident, the police said.

He will appear in provincial court on Tuesday.