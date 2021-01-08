The flags at the Lethbridge Police Service have been lowered and members have been asked to wear memorial ribbons to show support for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, the Calgary police officer who died in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve.

A 32-year-old man is facing mischief and weapons-related charges after a window was smashed out at a business in downtown Lethbridge on Thursday.

Police were called about 9:30 p.m. for reports of damage in the 500 block of Seventh Street S.

Subsequent reports said the suspect also threatened the driver of a vehicle with a knife.

Officers arrived to find "a highly-agitated" man standing in the centre median of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street S, "holding a knife in each hand," according to a release.

Police were able to convince the man to drop the knives and he was taken into custody without incident.

Brad Badura, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;
  • Assault with a weapon;
  • Mischief;
  • Possession of a controlled substance, and;
  • Three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Badura was being held in custody Friday morning awaiting a bail hearing.