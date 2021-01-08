A 32-year-old man is facing mischief and weapons-related charges after a window was smashed out at a business in downtown Lethbridge on Thursday.

Police were called about 9:30 p.m. for reports of damage in the 500 block of Seventh Street S.

Subsequent reports said the suspect also threatened the driver of a vehicle with a knife.

Officers arrived to find "a highly-agitated" man standing in the centre median of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street S, "holding a knife in each hand," according to a release.

Police were able to convince the man to drop the knives and he was taken into custody without incident.

Brad Badura, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Assault with a weapon;

Mischief;

Possession of a controlled substance, and;

Three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Badura was being held in custody Friday morning awaiting a bail hearing.