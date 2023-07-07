iHeartRadio

Charges laid after several vehicles damaged in London


The London Police Service headquarters on Dundas Street in London, Ont. is seen in this file photo.

Charges have been laid after several vehicles in London were damaged Thursday morning.

A 37-year-old London man is charged with seven counts of mischief under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, uttering threats/death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

As previously reported, just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, multiple 9-1-1 calls were received about a man damaging vehicles with a metal object on Farnham Road, Brixham Road and McMaster Drive.

When police arrived, they arrested the suspect without incident.

12