Charges laid after several vehicles damaged in London

Charges have been laid after several vehicles in London were damaged Thursday morning.

A 37-year-old London man is charged with seven counts of mischief under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, uttering threats/death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

As previously reported, just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, multiple 9-1-1 calls were received about a man damaging vehicles with a metal object on Farnham Road, Brixham Road and McMaster Drive.

When police arrived, they arrested the suspect without incident.