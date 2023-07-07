Charges laid after several vehicles damaged in London
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Charges have been laid after several vehicles in London were damaged Thursday morning.
A 37-year-old London man is charged with seven counts of mischief under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, uttering threats/death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon.
As previously reported, just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, multiple 9-1-1 calls were received about a man damaging vehicles with a metal object on Farnham Road, Brixham Road and McMaster Drive.
When police arrived, they arrested the suspect without incident.
