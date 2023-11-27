Charges laid after shooting in Hull sector of Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau police have announced charges after a man in his 40s was shot Monday afternoon in the Hull sector.
Police were called to the area of boulevard du Casino and boulevard de la Carrière at around 4:45 p.m. because of a man who had an apparent gunshot wound. Information gathered at the scene determined the man was shot on rue Eddy, some distance away.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
The man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. A man in his 50s who was with the shooting victim had minor injuries, police said.
A suspect was arrested on rue Leduc, not far from rue Eddy at around 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, police said Domenic James Edward Fortune, 30, is charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, and extortion. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was a targeted shooting.
Several roads in the area were closed Monday evening for the investigation. They have since reopened.
-
More paid sick time coming to P.E.I. workersA new P.E.I. bill to amend the Employment Standards Act would guarantee one paid sick day for workers after spending a year with their employer, and another for each of the next two years, maxing out at three.
-
-
Elderly woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following midtown collisionA 75-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
-
Two early morning crashes in Woolwich blamed on slippery roadsOne person was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after police say the stolen SUV he was driving went off the road in Woolwich Township.
-
Coastal Renaissance return to service delayed again, BC Ferries saysBC Ferries expects to serve more than 900,000 passengers during the upcoming holiday season, and says it will be able to do so without one of its largest vessels, which remains out of service for repairs.
-
Three arrested after N.B. drug trafficking investigationThree people were arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Sackville, N.B. last week.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital monitoring two COVID-19 outbreaksWindsor Regional Hospital is monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at both campuses — a lot of eight patients between both locations are affected.
-
Nailed it: Fredericton high school encouraging students to train in tradesLeo Hayes High School in Fredericton is encouraging students to enter the trades.
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to CalgaryTo address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.