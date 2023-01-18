Charges laid after string of vandalism in Belleville, Ont. cemeteries in 2021

Belleville police say a 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with vandalism at local cemeteries.

About 200 headstones at St. James Cemetery and 255 headstones at Elmwood Cemetery were vandalized in November 2021. A third incident that affected another 150 headstones at St. James Cemetery was also under investigation.

Belleville police now say a 20-year-old Stirling, Ont. woman was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023.

She is facing three counts of mischief over $5,000. Police say the accused’s legal name is “Wild.” She is scheduled to appear in court in February.

The incidents in Belleville came after similar vandalisms in other parts of eastern Ontario, including Trenton and Kingston.