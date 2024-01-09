Charges laid after teen was confined to Toronto apartment and sexually assualted for days

Police have arrested a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl while holding her captive in a downtown apartment last week.

Police say that the suspect sexually assaulted the girl between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7 while refusing to let her leave an apartment in the George and Dundas streets area.

News of an arrest in the case comes one day after police publicly identified the suspect as 39-year-old Mohamed Elkurdi.

At the time, police said that investigators believed there may be other victims and urged anyone with information to come forward.

It is not immediately clear when Elkurdi was taken into custody.

He is charged with six offences, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police continue to investigate.