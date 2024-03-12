Charges laid after threats uttered in Chatham

A Chatham man is under arrest after police said he breached the terms of conditions he was under.

Just after 9 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a home on St. Clair Street for a threats investigation.

When officers arrived, they learned a man approached the victim and while making a threatening gesture, said he was going to harm the victim’s daughter.

The 18-year-old suspect was already under conditions not to communicate with the victim or their daughter.

The suspect has been charged with uttering threats, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.