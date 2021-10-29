Charges laid after Toronto shooting leaves 36-year-old man dead
A 21-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in the city's west end.
Emergency crews were called to an apartment building near Eglinton Avenue West and Keele Street around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 23.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Earlier this week police identified the victim as Toronto resident Donald Leroy "Smokey" Marson.
Very few details have been released about the investigation, but on Friday Toronto police said that an arrest had been made in the case.
Toronto resident Prince Cameron has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.
Police are still asking anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
