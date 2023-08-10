iHeartRadio

Charges laid after truck crashes into home in Barrie neighbourhood


A truck crashed into a Barrie home on Thurs. Aug. 10, 2023 (Michael Chorney / At the Scene Photography).

A 21-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a home and several vehicles Thursday night in Barrie. 

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at a home on Country Lane. Upon arrival, officers found significant debris from two vehicles that were hit in the area. Police say a pickup truck that hit the vehicles then drove across the lawn of a home and struck the neighbouring home's garage wall.

Police say a 21-year-old man was located in an ambulance and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

the man was then breathalyzed at hospital. He faces charges of impaired driving and for dangerous operation. 

12