Charges laid after two crashes just minutes apart in south London
There were two serious car crashes in the south end of the city Thursday night.
Just before 9 p.m., emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in front of Victoria Hospital at Commissioners Road east and Western Counties Road.
One of the vehicles involved was a London police cruiser.
According to police, a 20-year-old woman who was the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The same female was charged with turn not in safety.
About 20 minutes later, the driver of a compact car was extricated from their vehicle after being involved in a crash with a pick-up truck,
The crash happened at Southdale Road and Willow Drive.
The extricated person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
An 18 year old from London has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle.
There is no word yet on how this crash happened or possible charges.
— With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland
-
'Reflects who we are as a city': Foodtrip Market celebrates diversity of cuisineWinnipeg's foodies and their pets got together in the northwest part of the city this weekend for the sixth annual Foodtrip Market festival.
-
New Arnprior, Ont. business looking to attract younger people, trendy business to townNew business owner Angie MacCrae believes she's brought something new to Arnprior that the bedroom community did not have before.
-
Cyclist recovers after T-boning a bear as spring brings spike in ursine encountersAuthorities are warning that with spring in full swing, bears across B.C. are emerging from their dens and encounters with humans are on the rise.
-
Drug strategy committee launches new project to tackle drug problem, wants municipalities to helpAccording to the data released May 4, the provincial average for opioid-related deaths per 100,000 population in Ontario was 17.6. That's much lower than the average of 60.1 in northern Ontario's five largest cities, three times higher than the provincial average.
-
'Literally something here for everyone': St. Norbert Farmers' Market opens outdoor areaThe outdoor portion of the St. Norbert Farmers' Market is now open for the season for anyone looking to shop for locally-grown food, peruse hand-crafted items, or even take a pony ride.
-
One year since derecho in Ottawa, an east-end councillor reflectsOne year ago Sunday, a powerful and intense thunderstorm blew across eastern Ontario, snapping trees like twigs, destroying homes and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power for days.
-
-
TSN reports that Calgary Flames set to name Conroy GMTSN reported Sunday that the Calgary Flames are set to announce that Craig Conroy will be named general manager Tuesday.
-
$1,200 in jewelry allegedly stolen during Wallaceburg break-inChatham-Kent police say about $1,200 in jewelry was stolen from a Wallaceburg home Friday afternoon.