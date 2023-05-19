Charges laid after two crashes just minutes apart in south London

There were two serious car crashes in the south end of the city Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m., emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in front of Victoria Hospital at Commissioners Road east and Western Counties Road.

One of the vehicles involved was a London police cruiser.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman who was the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The same female was charged with turn not in safety.

About 20 minutes later, the driver of a compact car was extricated from their vehicle after being involved in a crash with a pick-up truck,

The crash happened at Southdale Road and Willow Drive.

The extricated person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18 year old from London has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle.

There is no word yet on how this crash happened or possible charges.

— With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland