Charges laid after two women are sexually assaulted near Toronto's High Park

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in the vicinity of High Park on Monday night.

Police say that the man was at the High Park subway station near Bloor Street West and Quebec Avenue between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

They are alleging that the man sexually assaulted two women while walking in the area.

Upon learning of the alleged sexual assaults, police attended the scene and briefly closed High Park to scour the area for the suspect.

Jahmore Walker-White, 29, was then taken into custody without incident a short time later.

The circumstances surrounding the two sexual assaults remain unclear, though police previously told CP24 that one of the incidents involved the suspect grabbing a woman’s buttocks. They said that the victim and the suspect in that incident were not known to each other.

Walker-White is charged with two counts of sexual assault and is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall today.