Charges laid after vehicle caught going double the speed limit on Highway 400


A photo of the RADAR gun that clocked a vehicle travelling at 210 km/h on Highway 400 Friday (OPP/Twitter).

A man faces charges after a vehicle was stopped driving more than double the speed limit on Highway 400.

Aurora OPP stopped the vehicle near King Road Friday after it was spotted going 210 km/h.

Police say the vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and the driver has been suspended for 30 days.

Police warn people to slow down and drive safely this labour day weekend.  

