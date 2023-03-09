Charges laid after vehicle driven towards Toronto parking enforcement officer
Charges have been laid after police say someone deliberately drove towards a parking enforcement officer in downtown Toronto.
The incident took place just before noon on Tuesday in the area of Yonge and Hayden streets, near Bloor Streets.
According to investigators, a parking enforcement officer was patrolling an area and a vehicle was deliberately driven towards them.
“The officer was forced to move to avoid being struck,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.
The officer called police and the driver involved fled the scene.
Later in the day a 26-year-old from Hamilton turned himself into police. Radak Dirda has been charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a conveyance in connection with the incident.
The charges have not been proven in court.
