Charges laid after vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River

A 16-year-old is facing charges after their vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River in Sarnia Friday.

Emergency responders arrived at the area of St. Clair Parkway near Marlborough Lane Friday evening when it was reported that a truck with two occupants was sinking in the river.

Fortunately, police said both teenagers made it to shore safely after being unable to open any doors, as they were able to break a window to make their escape from the submerging truck.

Sarnia Fire Rescue and the Point Edward Fire Department assisted a local tow company and the truck was removed from the River.

A portion of the Parkway was closed briefly, but reopened Friday night.

The youth driver has been charged with careless driving and class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

In addition to a range of monetary fines, a conviction for either of those charges will result in a 30-day licence suspension for the G1 driver.

No injuries were reported.