Charges laid after victim defrauded of $70K in romance scam in Ontario
Police have charged a 44-year-old woman and are searching for another person of interest after someone was defrauded of more than $70,000 in a romance scam.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they launched an investigation in March 2020 after being informed of a romance fraud that occurred between January and March of that year.
According to investigators, the victim interacted with an unknown person online and was defrauded of more than $70,000.
Little information has been provided by police regarding the circumstances of the fraud or the interactions between the victim and scammer.
On Aug. 19, a suspect identified as 44-year-old Toronto resident Lisa Mclean was taken into custody. Mclean was charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Police have also said they are searching for a second person in connection with the fraud. They have released their photograph of the person of interest in hopes that a member of the public can identify them.
Anyone with information is being urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Waterloo region, ping pong ball size hail a possibilityEnvironment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region and parts of Wellington County.
-
Gravenhurst tea shop hosts a high tea in memory of Queen Elizabeth IIThe Blue Willow Tea Shop in Gravenhurst has set the stage for a taste of England with specially prepared high teas running Wednesday to Friday this week.
-
New power generation initiatives planned for Windsor areaThe Windsor area is getting additional power generation to support regional growth and economic development.
-
School bus driver shortages in several Ontario cities likely to continue: officialsOfficials are warning that school bus driver shortages and resulting delays and cancellations that often plague the start of the school year are being exacerbated by the pandemic, and may continue well into the fall semester in some areas of Ontario.
-
-
OPP investigating after human remains found north of SudburyOntario Provincial Police said Wednesday they have discovered a body on Metagama Road, located in an unorganized township, north of Greater Sudbury.
-
Is the COVID-19 pandemic really 'over'?U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion the COVID-19 pandemic is 'over' prompted White House officials to quickly clarify the U.S. government still designates COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency, despite the return to relative normalcy.
-
Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraudDonald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.
-
Manitoba justice minister calling for Criminal Code changes for bear sprayManitoba’s justice minister is calling on his federal counterpart to make changes to the Criminal Code regarding bear spray being used as a weapon.