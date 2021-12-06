Charges laid after victim threatened with fake handgun

A 44-year-old London man is facing charges after allegedly threatening someone with a replica firearm.

Police were called to the area of King and Lyle streets around 10 p.m. Saturday by a male resident reporting he'd been approached by a man with a fiearm.

The victim was reportedly sitting in a vehicle when he was approached by a man who pointed a handgun at him and threatened him.

The victim drove away and then contacted police.

A suspect was taken into custody a short time later and a replice firearm was recovered.

As a result, a 44-year-old London man has been charged with:

uttering threats to cause bodily harm

assault with a weapon

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

He was released from custody pending a courth appearance in March 2022.