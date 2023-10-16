Charges laid after weapons, ammo seized from Old South residence

A London, Ont. man is facing multiple criminal charges after police executed a search warrant and seized weapons and ammunition over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service, over the weekend members of the Guns and Gangs Section and Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located on Duchess Avenue.

Police said the following items were seized:

Loaded Glock 35 GEN4 (10 rounds of ammunition in magazine)

MK-10 Derya shotgun

Winchester .22 rifle

442 x .40 caliber ammunition

149 x .22 caliber ammunition

55 x 00 buckshot shotgun ammunition

24 x 12-gauge slug shotgun ammunition

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Three (3) counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Carry concealed weapon

Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

The accused is expected to appear in court on Nov. 29, 2023 in relation to the charges.