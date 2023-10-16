Charges laid after weapons, ammo seized from Old South residence
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
A London, Ont. man is facing multiple criminal charges after police executed a search warrant and seized weapons and ammunition over the weekend.
According to the London Police Service, over the weekend members of the Guns and Gangs Section and Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located on Duchess Avenue.
Police said the following items were seized:
- Loaded Glock 35 GEN4 (10 rounds of ammunition in magazine)
- MK-10 Derya shotgun
- Winchester .22 rifle
- 442 x .40 caliber ammunition
- 149 x .22 caliber ammunition
- 55 x 00 buckshot shotgun ammunition
- 24 x 12-gauge slug shotgun ammunition
As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Three (3) counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Carry concealed weapon
- Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
The accused is expected to appear in court on Nov. 29, 2023 in relation to the charges.
-
Provincial police investigating motorcycle crash in North BayProvincial police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on the Highway 11/17 bypass in North Bay near Fisher Street that occurred Monday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rulesAs part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residentsHundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.
-
Salvation Army receives $10,000 from City of Barrie to support vital operationsBarrie Mayor Alex Nuttall presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday to help with day-to-day operations as the charity deals with high demand.
-
Lethbridge working to expand homeless shelter spaces as winter approachesLethbridge's encampment strategy has been in place since the spring, but with colder weather on the way, the city is changing how it deals with its most vulnerable.
-
'We still have a chance': Riders can still clinch playoff spot despite losing recordThe Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) can still clinch the final West Division playoff spot with a win this weekend against the Calgary Stampeders (5-11).
-
'Go out there and get your last win': Wes Cates encourages Riders to end on a positive note, following six straight lossesWes Cates is encouraging the Riders to end out the year on a positive note – to put a stop to the green and white’s six game losing streak ahead of its final regular season matchup.