iHeartRadio

Charges laid after weekend stabbing


Three homes on London, Ont.'s Maitland Street are blocked off by police tape following an overnight incident on April 9, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

Charges have been laid after a stabbing in London over the weekend.

As previously reported, police were called to an address on Maitland Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a weapons investigation.

Officers found a victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries who was taken to hospital.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and break and commit.

12