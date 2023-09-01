iHeartRadio

Charges laid after woman, child struck by vehicle


Emergency responders attended a crash on Sandwich Street between Mill and Brock Streets on August 31, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Charges have been laid against a driver who allegedly struck a mother walking her child in a stroller in the city’s west end on Thursday.

Police said that on Thursday evening, a woman was walking her child along Sandwich Street when she was struck by a vehicle that was attempting to turn south from Mill Street onto Sandwich Street.

The mother and child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver has since been charged with careless driving and failing to yield to pedestrians. 

12