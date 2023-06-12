Charges laid after Woodstock police officers assaulted: WPS

Some of the language in the above video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Four people are facing a combined 12 charges after four Woodstock police officers were assaulted over the weekend, according to Woodstock Police Service.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for crowd control at a licensed business on Dundas Street.

About an hour later, a fight broke out and police were able to separate everybody but stayed in the area to keep the peace while people left the business.

Additional fights broke out, leading to the assault of four Woodstock police officers, none of the injuries were considered serious. No injuries were reported among other people involved.

A 19-year-old from Woodstock, 26-year-old from Woodstock, 28-year-old from Chatham and 22-year-old from Ingersoll are all facing charges.

CTV News reached out to Woodstock police for comment but were told police will not be discussing the videos shared to social media at this time.