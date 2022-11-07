Charges laid against 3 people in Drumheller drug bust

Three Drumheller, Alta., residents face charges in connection with a drug investigation that took place between September and November.

RCMP say members of the Drumheller general investigation and general duty section, along with Lethbridge's Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and the Southern Alberta crime reduction unit conducted an investigation and collected evidence to arrest four people.

The operation resulted in two search warrants on two homes as well as two vehicles in Drumheller.

Police found the following during the investigation:

A quantity of suspected methamphetamine;

A quantity of Canadian cash;

Two prohibited weapons (butterfly knives);

Shotgun ammunition; and

Stolen property from nine victims.

Steven Dixon, 43, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of a breach of an undertaking and possession of stolen property.

He is expected in Drumheller provincial court on Dec. 9.

Justin Lenfesty, 32, is charged with eight counts of possession of stolen property and three counts of a breach of a probation order. He is expected in Drumheller provincial court on Nov. 25.

Justine Carruthers, 33, is charged with eight counts of possession of stolen property. She will appear in Drumheller provincial court on Dec. 9.

The fourth individual was later released without charge pending further investigation.