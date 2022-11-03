Charges laid against man suspected of vandalizing 19 cars in North Delta, police say

A man suspected of vandalizing 19 cars in North Delta last week has been arrested, police say.

Delta police say Martael Plante is facing four counts of mischief under $5,000 related to the vandalism spree.

The incidents occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.

At that time, police say, officers were called to the 8300 block of Scott Road, on Delta's border with Surrey, for a report of mischief in progress.

"Upon arrival, officers found members of the public had restrained a male that they had observed damaging several cars with scissors," police say in their release.

Investigators identified 19 cars that had been damaged between the 11700 block of 84 Avenue and the 8300 block of Scott Road – a span of about four blocks.

Police believe there may be additional victims of the vandalism spree who have not yet spoken to authorities.

“If your car was parked in the area of 84th Avenue and Scott Road on the evening of Oct. 29, 2022, and was vandalized, please contact the Delta police," says Acting Insp. James Sandberg of the DPD in the release.

"Additionally, investigators are interested in any surveillance or dash camera video that may be of evidentiary value from this area during this incident.”

Police are asking witnesses and victims to contact them at 604-946-4411 and reference file number 2022-24566.