Charges laid against two adults, two minors, after loaded guns seized
Four people, including two teens, face charges after police say they found two loaded guns in Bolton.
Police say officers responded to reports of suspicious activity on Willow Street early Tuesday afternoon.
Following their investigation, police say a loaded gun was seized while the second firearm was found during a search of a Willow Street residence.
A 17-year old from Brampton faces multiple charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, among others.
A 16-year-old from Brampton was arrested for allegedly failing to comply with a probation order.
An 18-year-old Toronto man is charged with obstructing a police officer, failing to comply with undertaking and failing to comply with a release order.
And a 19-year-old from Brampton faces two counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The accused parties will appear in court at later dates to answer to the charges.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Caledon OPP.
-
37 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba WednesdayManitoba added 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region reports another COVID-19-related death, 13 new casesHealth officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 13 new cases of the disease.
-
Here's a list of walk-in vaccination clinics opening on Aug. 19-21 in Simcoe MuskokaSimcoe Muskoka's health unit is offering walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed at several pop-up clinics over the next three days.
-
'Tragic result' in multi-day search for missing New Westminster man, local police sayThe multi-day search for a missing New Westminster man ended tragically Tuesday evening, local police say.
-
Paralympian wants 'changes' after being left off 2021 Canadian squadJosh Cassidy is one of Canada’s most successful international wheelchair racers, but he will not racing for Canada at this year's Paralympics.
-
Arrest warrant out after suspect in attack on Muslim women no show in Edmonton courtA judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man who failed to appear in court today on charges related to an attack on two Muslim women in an Edmonton parking lot.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another downtown London, Ont. barThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown bar for a second time in less than a week.
-
Leila COVID-19 vaccine supersite shutting down later this monthA COVID-19 vaccine supersite in Winnipeg will be shutting down at the end of August.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show potential decline in COVID-19The latest update from a research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater shows a decline in the presence of COVID-19.