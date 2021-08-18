Charges laid against two adults, two minors, after loaded guns seized

Four people, including two teens, face charges after police say they found two loaded guns in Bolton.

Police say officers responded to reports of suspicious activity on Willow Street early Tuesday afternoon.

Following their investigation, police say a loaded gun was seized while the second firearm was found during a search of a Willow Street residence.

A 17-year old from Brampton faces multiple charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, among others.

A 16-year-old from Brampton was arrested for allegedly failing to comply with a probation order.

An 18-year-old Toronto man is charged with obstructing a police officer, failing to comply with undertaking and failing to comply with a release order.

And a 19-year-old from Brampton faces two counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused parties will appear in court at later dates to answer to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Caledon OPP.