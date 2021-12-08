iHeartRadio

Charges laid against two men in 2016 murder of Mackenzie Keshane

Cody Michael Gordan and Jeremiah Theodore Stonechild, both 26, have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 Regina homicide of Mackenzie Parker Keshane.

The men are scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court Monday, according to the Regina Police Service.

The 19-year-old’s body was found in a Montreal Street home in Sept. 2016.

