Charges laid connected to discovery of human remains near Crowsnest Pass

Fort Macleod RCMP has released the names of five people facing charges connected to the death of Lane Tailfeathers, whose remains were found in a remote area near Crowsnest Pass last year.

Tailfeathers, 35, was reported missing by his family in June 2021 and his remains were found about a month later.

RCMP made the arrests on Friday.

Richard Lavell, 43, and Miranda Turuk, 28, of Fort Macleod are charged with second-degree murder and both are scheduled to appear in court next on Wednesday in Fort Macleod.

Randy Giroux, 40, of Fort Macleod, is charged with second-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Michelle Toth, 37, of Claresholm, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and an indignity to a body. She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Edward Goodrich, 51, of Granum, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and an indignity to a body. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Fort Macleod.