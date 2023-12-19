Charges laid, drugs and guns seized in alleged cross-Canada trafficking operation based in B.C.

One man allegedly involved in a cross-Canada drug trafficking operation based in B.C is facing 10 drugs and weapons charges, according to authorities.

B.C.'s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, in a Monday news release, says it began its investigation in early 2021 in collaboration with police in Manitoba.

In August of 2022, police searched four residences on the Lower Mainland and seized drugs, guns and cash. Among the drugs found were 1 kilogram of fentanyl, six kilograms of methamphetamine and five kilograms of cocaine. About $250,000 in cash was confiscated as was crypto currency worth $194,000. Four vehicles were also taken away by police. Twenty-six guns were seized, along with ammunition.

"Although firearms were not the main focus of this investigation, CFSEU-BC seized a large number of restricted and non- restricted firearms and ammunition taking them out of the hands of individuals who may intend on using them for a criminal purpose, threatening the safety of our communities," a spokesperson said in the release.

Last week, federal prosecutors charged Alexander Demetrios Fasogiannis with drug trafficking and possession and a number of weapons offences.

“This investigation led to the disruption of an alleged cross-Canada drug trafficking operation that took drugs and firearms off our streets preventing the potential harm they cause to our communities,” the CFSEU-BC said.

Fasogiannis is due in court on Jan. 8, 2024.