Charges laid following death of infant in Lambton County

Two people have been charged after an infant was found unresponsive in November 2020, according to police.

On Nov. 3, OPP officers were called around 3 p.m. to a home on Penrise Street in Mooretown, Ont. and the investigation was continued by the Criminal Investigation Branch.

The deceased has now been identified as nine month old, Tressa Macpherson.

Brock Macpherson, 30, of St Clair Township and Elizabeth Mcphail, 30, of Sarnia, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.